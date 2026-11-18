Boorowa paused on Wednesday 11 November to mark Remembrance Day, with close to 50 people attending the service at the Boorowa War Memorial and close to 40 attending a lunch at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club. At the memorial, 94-year-old Korean War veteran Geoff Lamond unveiled a commemorative frame honouring four Boorowa men who served in the Korean War: Hilton Walter Apps, John Robert Crawford, William Noel Miller and Archibald Frederick Timms. Lamond then took time to speak with school captains from both local schools. Boorowa Central School captains Jordan Grimson and Lilly Humphries read In Flanders Fields by John McCrae, while St Joseph’s Primary School captains Roxy Taylor and Charlotte Corcoran read Psalm 23, also known as the soldiers’ poem. Boorowa Central School Captains Jordan Grimson and Lilly Humphries with Korean War Veteran Geoff Lamond. PHOTO: Maria Biglands St Josephs Primary leaders Charlotte Corcoran, Ida McGrath, Maya Hewitt and Roxy Taylor with Korean War Veteran Geoff Lamond. PHOTO: Maria Biglands Boorowa Returned and Services League (RSL) Sub-Branch president Maria Biglands delivered the commemoration address, reminding the crowd that the more than 103,000 Australians who have died in war, conflict and peacekeeping each came from a town and a family like Boorowa’s. Ms Biglands said 2026 marked a remarkable number of anniversaries, and the first belonged to Boorowa. It was 125 years since about 300 people gathered at the corner of Pudman and Court Streets to unveil a red granite obelisk honouring Trooper Granville Thomas Cooper, a scout in South Africa who was killed near Ottoshoop in 1900, aged 22. “Over 125 years it has become a tribute to every Boorowa man and woman who has served,” Ms Biglands said. As the final notes of the last post sounded, the clock hit 11am and a minutes silence was observed, before Rouse was played and the Australian National Flag was raised to full mast. At the lunch, Allan Stuart unveiled the new World War I Nominal Roll, which lists 330 men and women who served from the district. Stuart thanked Ann Wales and the sub-branch, and paid tribute to his late parents, Alf and Phoebe, for almost 50 years of work sustaining the sub-branch. Alf, a World War II fighter pilot, was responsible for the original board. “This magnificent board that Ann has put together is not in any way about me or indeed my parents or even the sub-branch, but it is about the people whose names appear on it,” Mr Stuart said. Services were also held at Boorowa Central School and St Joseph's Primary, with St Joseph's students placing poppies into the ground underneath the Australian flag. Lest we forget.