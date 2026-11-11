Social media
Home page>News>Community>Korean War frame and Gre...
Community

Korean War frame and Great War roll tell the district’s stories

<p>The Boorowa Korean War Veterans Commemorative Frame has been unveiled at the Boorowa War Memorial. PHOTO: Kevin Wales</p>\\n
<p>The Boorowa Korean War Veterans Commemorative Frame has been unveiled at the Boorowa War Memorial. PHOTO: Kevin Wales</p>\\n

The Boorowa Korean War Veterans Commemorative Frame has been unveiled at the Boorowa War Memorial. PHOTO: Kevin Wales

Brothers, bravery and families who carried the cost of war
Dean Franklin
November 11, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES