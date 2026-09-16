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Know your risk: prostate cancer message for regional men

<p>Prostate Cancer Specialist Nurse Anne-Maree Bramich at the Wagga Wagga Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch, which brought together close to 300 men to raise awareness and support for prostate cancer.</p>\\n
<p>Prostate Cancer Specialist Nurse Anne-Maree Bramich at the Wagga Wagga Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch, which brought together close to 300 men to raise awareness and support for prostate cancer.</p>\\n

Prostate Cancer Specialist Nurse Anne-Maree Bramich at the Wagga Wagga Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch, which brought together close to 300 men to raise awareness and support for prostate cancer.

Sharon Smithers
September 16, 2026 • 08:00

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