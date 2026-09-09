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I've contemplated my existence - here's what I know now

<p>It\\'s not weak to speak. PHOTO: AI Generated</p>\\n
<p>It\\'s not weak to speak. PHOTO: AI Generated</p>\\n

It's not weak to speak. PHOTO: AI Generated

Knowing someone's baseline is what lets you catch them before they hit crisis point.
Dean Franklin
September 9, 2026 • 08:00

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