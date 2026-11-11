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Holly’s Coffee Shop opens restaurant at Boorowa Recreation Club

<p>Diners enjoy meals at Holly\\'s Cafe. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n
<p>Diners enjoy meals at Holly\\'s Cafe. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n

Diners enjoy meals at Holly's Cafe. PHOTO: Dean Franklin

Club’s kitchen back in action after being empty since January
Dean Franklin
November 11, 2026 • 01:00

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