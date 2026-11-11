Holly’s Coffee Shop opens restaurant at Boorowa Recreation Club

A new restaurant has opened in Boorowa, with Holly’s Coffee Shop now serving full meals from the kitchen of the Boorowa Recreation Club. Holly’s, owned by Charlie and Kimberley Collins, closed its shop on Pudman Street on Saturday 25 April. It reopened at the club on Monday 28 September as a cafe, and on Thursday 29 October the team took the next step, reopening the club’s restaurant, which had been empty since January. About 50 orders came through in the first 40 minutes of opening night, and there were some long waits. Diners praised the food, with the schnitzel and the Diane sauce the talk of the night. Mr Collins said the day started stressful but settled once orders were flowing, and said it was "unreal" to have a proper kitchen with no restrictions. The kitchen has family history. Mrs Collins’ mother, Naomi Roberts, ran the club’s restaurant for many years, and locals have said they hope the food lives up to hers. Club secretary manager Sharon Webster said a working restaurant was very important to the club and gave locals another dining option. The club has more planned, with alfresco dining to come, and the bowls green is returning to play. With bowlers and darts nights to feed, a kitchen is central to the club’s future. Holly’s is at 36-44 Market Street, Boorowa. The kitchen is open from 11.30am to 8pm Thursday to Monday, and 11.30am to 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.