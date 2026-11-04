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Historic Galong cemetery welcomes a new chapter

<p>Father Mark Chia from the Redemptorist Monastery at Galong, pictured with members of the Friends of Galong Cemetery committee and local community following the blessing of the new ashes interment area on Monday.</p>\\n
<p>Father Mark Chia from the Redemptorist Monastery at Galong, pictured with members of the Friends of Galong Cemetery committee and local community following the blessing of the new ashes interment area on Monday.</p>\\n

Father Mark Chia from the Redemptorist Monastery at Galong, pictured with members of the Friends of Galong Cemetery committee and local community following the blessing of the new ashes interment area on Monday.

Members of the Friends of Galong Cemetery committee and local community attended the ceremony.
Sharon Smithers
November 4, 2026 • 05:00

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