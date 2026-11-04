Historic Galong cemetery welcomes a new chapter

A new ashes interment area at Galong Cemetery was officially blessed on Monday 2 November, marking another step in preserving the historic cemetery while meeting the changing needs of local families. Father Mark Chia from the Redemptorist Monastery at Galong conducted the blessing on All Souls' Day, a significant occasion in the Catholic calendar dedicated to remembering those who have died. Friends of Galong Cemetery chair Gail Flanery said the decision to establish the dedicated area followed increasing interest in cremation, with the cemetery previously lacking a suitable facility for the interment of ashes. Designed at ground level in the style of a small lawn cemetery, the new area provides families with another option for laying loved ones to rest. Galong Cemetery has a history dating back to the 1830s, when it was established on land held by early settler Edward 'Ned' Ryan. Surrounded by substantial granite walls, the cemetery contains the graves of generations of local families, along with several significant marble monuments. Among its most notable features are memorials created by renowned monumental sculptor Frank Rusconi, whose works include elaborate marble monuments honouring members of the Ryan family. The cemetery is recognised for its historical and architectural significance, reflecting the district's early settlement and strong Catholic heritage. The Friends of Galong Cemetery continue to maintain and improve the site, balancing its heritage with the practical needs of the community. Improvements in recent years have included the installation of new iron entrance gates, replacing an old farm gate to improve access for funeral vehicles. The new ashes interment area is the latest addition, helping ensure the cemetery continues to serve local families for generations to come.