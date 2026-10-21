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Hilltops to turn purple for domestic violence awareness

<p>Special purple takeaway coffee cups featuring domestic and family violence support contacts will be available at participating Hilltops cafes as part of the Paint the Hilltops Purple awareness campaign on November 20.</p>\\n
<p>Special purple takeaway coffee cups featuring domestic and family violence support contacts will be available at participating Hilltops cafes as part of the Paint the Hilltops Purple awareness campaign on November 20.</p>\\n

Special purple takeaway coffee cups featuring domestic and family violence support contacts will be available at participating Hilltops cafes as part of the Paint the Hilltops Purple awareness campaign on November 20.

Hilltops residents unite to raise awareness of domestic and family violence.
Sharon Smithers
October 21, 2026 • 01:00

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