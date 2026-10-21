Hilltops to turn purple for domestic violence awareness

The Hilltops community is being encouraged to wear purple and start conversations about domestic and family violence when Paint the Hilltops Purple returns on Friday November 20. The annual awareness campaign will bring together local services, businesses, schools and residents to highlight the different forms of domestic and family violence and the support available to those experiencing it. The event is organised by the Young Domestic and Family Violence Reference Group, chaired by Young Crisis Accommodation Centre (YCAC), which brings together police, health, housing and community organisations working to strengthen local support services. YCAC manager Kerri Palmer said the campaign aimed to challenge misconceptions about domestic violence and encourage the wider community to recognise concerning behaviours. "I think one of the most important messages is that domestic and family violence is not always physical, and it is not always visible," Ms Palmer said. The need for local support remains significant, with YCAC assisting more than 450 people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity during the last financial year. Of those, 211 identified domestic and family violence as their main reason for seeking assistance. This year's campaign will begin outside Westpac Bank in Young from 9am to 1pm, where representatives from local services will distribute free cupcakes, information and resources. A free family afternoon will follow at Anderson Park from 3pm to 5pm, featuring face painting, jumping castles, popcorn, temporary tattoos and a barbecue provided by the Rapid Relief Team. Local businesses are encouraged to decorate their shopfronts, wear purple and support the campaign, while participating coffee shops will serve takeaway drinks in special purple cups printed with important support contact numbers. Purple circles featuring thought-provoking questions about controlling and abusive behaviour will also appear throughout town, encouraging residents to consider what domestic violence can look like. Schools have been invited to participate, with age-appropriate messages promoting respect, kindness and safety. Ms Palmer said everyone had a role to play in creating a safer community. "You don't need to be a professional to make a difference," she said. "Sometimes it is simply about listening without judgement, believing someone when they disclose abuse, knowing where to direct them for support or challenging attitudes that excuse or minimise violence." Residents are encouraged to wear purple on November 20 and take part in the day's activities. In the lead-up to Paint the Hilltops Purple, The Young Witness will publish a series of articles exploring domestic and family violence in the Hilltops, including recognising abuse beyond physical violence, the challenges of finding safe accommodation, the support available locally and the role everyone can play in prevention.