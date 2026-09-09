Hilltops Mayor, GM, hear from Prime Minister at CMA meeting

The Country Mayor’s Association (CMA) quarterly meeting, held in Sydney late last month, gave the opportunity for country councils to converge and discuss pressing issues for regional NSW. Hilltops Council mayor Brian Ingram was in attendance alongside acting general manager Sarah Karaitiana, with each embracing the opportunity to speak up for their council and network with others. The keynote speaker for the meeting was Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese MP. “Key points of his speech included the financial sustainability of local government, investment in infrastructure, housing supply and support for agricultural communities,” Cr Ingram said. “Financial sustainability remains one of the most significant challenges facing local government, so the discussion was both timely and highly relevant to the priorities of our region.” “There was also discussion around workforce challenges in regional areas, including the ongoing monitoring of the working holiday visa program to help address seasonal labour shortages,” Ms Karaitiana added. Housing was a key element of the meeting, with industry experts including Argyle Housing CEO Carolyn Doherty speaking on regional projects that have aimed to address the issue. In Griffith, a collaboration between council, government and Argyle Housing delivered a $12 million affordable housing project. This comprised of 20 affordable rental homes and 35 build-ready lots, demonstrating how local government can help unlock housing supply. “Councils have an important role to play in identifying suitable land, understanding local housing needs, leveraging planning tools and advocating for investment, but they cannot address the housing crisis alone,” Cr Ingram said. “When people cannot find suitable housing, regional councils and local economies face increasing difficulties attracting and retaining workers. “Strong partnerships and government support are critical to delivering the housing needed to support workforce attraction, economic growth and the long-term sustainability of regional communities.” The recently adopted Federation Compact also came under the microscope, with the two local representatives hopeful it will benefit the Hilltops going forwrard. The Federation Compact is a five-year policy and funding agreement proposed by Labor in July 2026 to reform local government funding and responsibilities. A key issue currently is the condition of the region’s roads, with hope being placed in this initiative and its ability to improve facilities going forward. “We support the proposed Federation Compact and its potential to strengthen financial assistance grants,” Ms Karaitiana said. “They will look to provide councils with greater flexibility to maintain infrastructure and deliver essential services.” “For Hilltops, this is particularly important given the size of our road network, growing service demands and the ongoing challenge of attracting and retaining skilled workers. “Increased federal support would help ensure councils like ours can continue meeting the needs of our communities into the future.” The pair will attend the next CMA workshop in November, which will focus on the important issues of water security and wastewater management.