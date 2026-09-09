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Hilltops Mayor, GM, hear from Prime Minister at CMA meeting

<p>Hilltops Council Mayor Brian Ingram, acting general manager Sarah Karaitiana. PHOTOS: Supplied </p>\\n
<p>Hilltops Council Mayor Brian Ingram, acting general manager Sarah Karaitiana. PHOTOS: Supplied </p>\\n

Hilltops Council Mayor Brian Ingram, acting general manager Sarah Karaitiana. PHOTOS: Supplied

Housing, financial sustainability among key points of discussion
Russ Haylock
September 9, 2026 • 06:00

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