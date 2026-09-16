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Hilltops Council asks residents to rate services in 2026 survey

<p>Hilltops Council says positive changes to the management of its aquatic centres followed community feedback raised through last year\\u2019s Community Satisfaction Survey.</p>\\n
<p>Hilltops Council says positive changes to the management of its aquatic centres followed community feedback raised through last year\\u2019s Community Satisfaction Survey.</p>\\n

Hilltops Council says positive changes to the management of its aquatic centres followed community feedback raised through last year’s Community Satisfaction Survey.

Hilltops residents are being asked to rate Council services and future priorities.
Sharon Smithers
September 16, 2026 • 08:00

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