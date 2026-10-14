Harden seniors encouraged to join trip down Memory Lane

The Rotary Club of Murrumburrah Harden are gearing up for their first Memory Lane bus trip, aimed at but not exclusive to those living with dementia and their carers. Taking off from the Book Nook next Tuesday 20 October at 11am, the bus will make a short trip out of town and return at 11:40am. Rotary president Rita O’Connor says the Club are aiming to make it a recurring event on the third Tuesday of every month. “It’s a way to give a bit of relief for people who are caring for people who are heading down that road, as well as a social outing,” Rita said. “I’m hoping if we can get the first one off the ground people will see it as unthreatening and just a bit of an outlet, and we can go in different directions every month. “There will be a couple of Rotarians on the bus so they won’t be alone, and carers, sons and daughters or whoever are welcome to join as well.” The initiative is not limited to those with dementia, with members of the community simply looking for a social outlet and a chance to mingle encouraged to join. Music of yesteryear will be played through the speakers, with the aim of sparking the memory and increasing the enjoyment of those coming along for the ride. Rita can be contacted on 0407 227 140 for those wanting more information or confirming they wish to attend. She added that more numbers allow them to hire a bigger bus with better accessibility. Meanwhile on the Rotary calendar over half of the tickets have been sold for the inaugural writers’ festival, coming up on Saturday November 28. Macy Henderson, Juliet Lautenbach, Gabby Chan and Chris Hammer will all be speaking on stage at the Barnes Store Emporium and Café. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at https://events.humanitix.com/murrumburrah-harden-writers-festival