Full day on the program at fast-approaching Harden Show

With less than three weeks to go, excitement is building and the countdown is on to the 2026 Murrumburrah-Harden Community Bank Show, to be held on Saturday 14 November. The Murrumburrah-Harden Show Society is preparing for a fantastic community event, bringing together the very best of traditional country show attractions with exciting entertainment, family activities, market stalls, food and a spectacular fireworks finale. Among the major attractions this year will be the Bull Ride, promising plenty of action and excitement, along with the Quick Shear competition, Woodchopping and the welcome return of the Yard Dog Trials. The traditional agricultural heart of the Show remains as strong as ever, with horse events, showjumping, cattle and sheep competitions and the ever-popular pavilion exhibits. For families, there will be plenty to keep the children entertained, including a jumping castle, Kids Corner and other activities. The Dachshund Dash and Dog High Jump are also sure to provide plenty of laughs and entertainment for spectators of all ages. The Showground will be buzzing with market stalls, trade displays and a great selection of food and refreshments, making it the perfect place to spend the day. Organisers are encouraging everyone to come along from 11am, enjoy lunch at the Showground, take in the entertainment throughout the afternoon, stay for dinner and finish the evening watching the spectacular fireworks display at 8:30pm. With three weeks to go, now is the perfect time to look through the Show schedules and find something to enter. Whether it's baking, preserves, flowers, photography, craft, art or home-grown produce, the pavilion offers opportunities for all ages and abilities. The Young Woman and Master Stockman competitions will also feature, celebrating the enthusiasm, confidence and contribution of our young people. Murrumburrah-Harden Show Society president Andrew Jones said the committee was looking forward to welcoming the community. "We're really excited about this year's Show, we've got a great mix of traditional agricultural events and exciting entertainment, and we're hoping to see families come along and make a whole day of it," Andrew said. "There's plenty for the children, lots of action around the Showground and a fantastic fireworks display to finish the evening. "We want people to come early, enjoy everything on offer and stay right through until the end." The Show Society acknowledges the generous support of naming rights sponsor Community Bank Harden-Murrumburrah – Bendigo Bank, together with the many other sponsors and volunteers who make the event possible. The 2026 Murrumburrah-Harden Community Bank Show will be held on Saturday 14 November at the Murrumburrah Showground, Woolrych Street, Harden. For schedules, entries and further information, visit www.murrumburrahshow.org.au