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Full day on the program at fast-approaching Harden Show

<p> Murrumburrah-Harden Show Young Woman Alice Lewis (2024) and Isabel Duke (2025) with Federal Member for the Riverina Michael McCormack and his wife Catherine. PHOTO: Supplied </p>\\n
<p> Murrumburrah-Harden Show Young Woman Alice Lewis (2024) and Isabel Duke (2025) with Federal Member for the Riverina Michael McCormack and his wife Catherine. PHOTO: Supplied </p>\\n

Murrumburrah-Harden Show Young Woman Alice Lewis (2024) and Isabel Duke (2025) with Federal Member for the Riverina Michael McCormack and his wife Catherine. PHOTO: Supplied

By ANTONIA BROWN
October 28, 2026 • 01:00

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