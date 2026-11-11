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From Young to the Sydney Opera House stage

<p>Young Sing Australia members Barbara Mustert, Ann Murphy and Mary Tout at the Sing Australia National Gathering in Sydney. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Young Sing Australia members Barbara Mustert, Ann Murphy and Mary Tout at the Sing Australia National Gathering in Sydney. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Young Sing Australia members Barbara Mustert, Ann Murphy and Mary Tout at the Sing Australia National Gathering in Sydney. PHOTO: Supplied

Six local singers enjoyed a memorable performance at the iconic Sydney Opera House
Sharon Smithers
November 11, 2026 • 05:00

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