From Young to the Sydney Opera House stage

Six members of Young's Sing Australia group enjoyed a memorable musical experience when they joined around 1,000 singers from across the country for a performance at the Sydney Opera House. The local singers travelled to Sydney for Sing Australia's three-day National Gathering, held from October 30 to November 1, joining members from around 60 groups nationwide for a weekend of music, friendship and fellowship. A highlight of the gathering was the opportunity to sing in the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on Saturday, October 31. Participants were divided into two groups, each performing for half of the concert and forming the audience for the other half. The program featured a selection of well-known favourites, including Do You Hear the People Sing? from Les Misérables, ABBA's Dancing Queen, Love Is Like a Butterfly and Let There Be Peace on Earth. The weekend began on Friday afternoon with a conductors' workshop, followed by a welcome function and singalong at the Pyrmont Theatre in Sydney's International Convention Centre. Following Saturday's Opera House performances, members gathered for a gala dinner at the International Convention Centre. The celebrations concluded on Sunday morning with another opportunity to sing, this time at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Music throughout the weekend was provided by pianist Jem Harding and drummer Alex McKenzie, with the gathering conducted by acclaimed Sydney choral conductor Stephen Leek. Established in Canberra 28 years ago, Sing Australia encourages people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to experience the enjoyment of singing together. The organisation has more than 60 groups across Australia, with members performing a wide variety of music and no previous singing experience required. Closer to home, the Young group meets each Wednesday afternoon during school terms, from 2pm to 4pm at the Baptist Church in Nasmyth Street. Members sing from a collection of more than a dozen songbooks and regularly perform at community events and aged care facilities throughout the Hilltops district. The group welcomes visiting singers and anyone interested in joining, regardless of their musical experience.