Social media
Home page>News>Community>From Murrumburrah muster...
Community

From Murrumburrah muster to Beersheba charge

<p>The statue of Major General James Alexander Kenneth Mackay, Australian military commander and politician stands proudly in Murrumburrah. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>The statue of Major General James Alexander Kenneth Mackay, Australian military commander and politician stands proudly in Murrumburrah. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

The statue of Major General James Alexander Kenneth Mackay, Australian military commander and politician stands proudly in Murrumburrah. PHOTO: Supplied

A Murrumburrah farmer led his squadron into history at Beersheba
Dean Franklin
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES