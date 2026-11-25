Young people across the Hilltops will have greater support to pursue their education and career goals thanks to a new partnership between Flemings Property Services and the Country Education Foundation (CEF). Flemings has committed $60,000 over three years to support young people from Boorowa, Harden, Young, Cootamundra and Cowra as they take the next step in their education, training and career pathways. Beginning in 2027, the partnership will provide scholarships to eligible students through local CEF foundations, helping ease the financial burden often associated with study after school. Flemings managing director Justin Fleming said the partnership reflects the company's belief in the potential of young people living in regional communities. "We believe there is enormous opportunity here in the bush, but opportunity isn't simply handed to you," Mr Fleming said. "It takes commitment, hard work and sometimes a fair bit of courage, but it also takes help from people who care about what you're doing and where you want to go." Mr Fleming said having community support can make a significant difference, particularly for young people pursuing study or training away from home. CEF CEO Wendy Mason welcomed the support, saying it would help students overcome some of the additional costs faced by those living in rural and regional areas. "Young people in rural and regional Australia have enormous potential, but pursuing further education or training can come with significant additional costs, particularly when it means travelling or moving away from home," Ms Mason said. Funding provided through the partnership can be used to assist with education-related expenses, including accommodation, travel, textbooks and equipment. Mr Fleming said Flemings also hoped to use its extensive community networks to help young people make valuable connections and access future opportunities. "The future of our rural communities depends on our young people and the opportunities they have today," he said. Students aged between 16 and 25 who are pursuing further education in 2027 and receive a minimum $1,000 grant from their local CEF foundation will be eligible to apply for a Flemings-CEF Scholarship. The Country Education Foundation was established in Boorowa in 1993 when local residents recognised the challenges faced by country students seeking further education. Today, CEF operates through almost 50 local foundations around Australia, providing financial assistance to students undertaking university courses, vocational education, apprenticeships and other training opportunities.