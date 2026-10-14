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Five Boorowa names, 25 years on from Afghanistan

<p>TPS-77 RADAR Deployed to Camp Palomino, Kandahar Afghanistan.</p>\\n
<p>TPS-77 RADAR Deployed to Camp Palomino, Kandahar Afghanistan.</p>\\n

TPS-77 RADAR Deployed to Camp Palomino, Kandahar Afghanistan.

A local veteran recalls Kandahar, and asks what 20 years achieved
Dean Franklin
October 14, 2026 • 01:00

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