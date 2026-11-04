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First applicant approved for HRDC incentive

<p>Liz Daly is looking forward to getting up and running with her stall in Harden. PHOTO: The Gritty Mare Boutique</p>\\n
<p>Liz Daly is looking forward to getting up and running with her stall in Harden. PHOTO: The Gritty Mare Boutique</p>\\n

Liz Daly is looking forward to getting up and running with her stall in Harden. PHOTO: The Gritty Mare Boutique

“If you're in Harden-Murrumburrah, Wombat, Jugiong, or Galong and have been sitting on an idea, now is the time.”
Russ Haylock
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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