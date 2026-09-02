Faces of Boorowa

Every town is shaped by its people, and Boorowa is no exception.

Faces of Boorowa is an ongoing series introducing the locals, past and present, who have helped build the community we know today: teachers and councillors, volunteers and business owners, sportspeople and quiet achievers alike.

Each instalment shares a personal story from Boorowa's history, told in the subject's own words, as a way of recording and celebrating the people behind the town. The first face in the series is John Snelling

John Snelling was born and raised in Blackheath, in the Blue Mountains.

He taught in Sydney for about five years, then spent four years teaching on Norfolk Island, before arriving in Boorowa in 1976 as executive teacher, second in charge of the primary school, where he went on to teach for about 25 years.

"In 1976, if you'd have said I'd have been here 50 years later, I would have said, yeah, you're joking," Snelling said.

"The place grows on you."

Much of his community involvement began alongside his wife, Jo, an artist and poet who was a fixture of Boorowa life until her death a few years ago.

The couple were founding members of the Arts and Crafts Cooperative, and Jo was also involved with the museum, the historical society and the Lions club.

Snelling's own community work led him to Boorowa Council, where he served for 13 years, a period he credits with transforming the town.

"The town had heaps of potential, but was quite on the dying side," he said.

During his time, the main street, caravan park, pool, park and river walk were all upgraded, an effort he traces to a study trip early in his first term, when then-mayor Rob Gledhill and general manager Horrie Dunk took the new council to Brighton, Victoria, for ideas.

Away from council, Snelling and his wife bred standardbred and thoroughbred horses on their 100-acre Avondale Park property, producing about 70 winners or winner-producers.

The couple later expanded into boarding kennels, at times housing up to 40 dogs.

Snelling chaired the Boorowa Australia Day committee for about 15 years and also served on the Woolfest committee.

He encouraged locals to nominate community members for citizen of the year, pointing to the quiet contributions of local volunteers who "don't want the fanfare".

For almost 10 years he wrote a column for the Boorowa News, and spent 18 years on local radio.

Staying engaged, he said, has helped him keep his mind active in retirement.