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Farewell to Bertie

<p>Bertie bids farewell. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n
<p>Bertie bids farewell. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n

Bertie bids farewell. PHOTO: Dean Franklin

Bertie's chair is in the museum, but where will the yarns go now?
November 4, 2026 • 03:00
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 04:05

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