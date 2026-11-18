Preventing domestic and family violence is not the responsibility of police and support services alone, with the Hilltops community being encouraged to recognise the difference that everyday actions can make. As the region prepares for Paint the Hilltops Purple on Friday, November 20, local police are calling on residents to look out for one another, challenge harmful attitudes and support people who may be experiencing abuse. Acting Inspector Mark Lake, acting officer in charge of Young Police Station, said even a simple conversation could make a significant difference. "If you're worried that someone may be experiencing domestic and family violence, don't underestimate the impact of simply checking in," Acting Inspector Lake said. "A conversation, a listening ear, or letting someone know you're there for them can make a real difference." He said people experiencing domestic and family violence often felt isolated, embarrassed or uncertain about where to seek assistance. "You don't need to have all the answers. Listen without judgement, support their choices, and encourage them to seek assistance from police or specialist support services when they're ready." Inspector Amanda Watt, from the Hume Police District, said people could also offer practical assistance without pressuring someone to leave an abusive relationship. "Approach them respectfully, be there to listen and encourage them to document the abuse," Inspector Watt said. She said community members could help someone contact support services or offer to accompany them to police for assistance. The message reinforces the work of the Young Domestic and Family Violence Reference Group, chaired by Young Crisis Accommodation Centre (YCAC), which brings together police, health, housing and community organisations to strengthen the local response to domestic and family violence. YCAC manager Kerri Palmer said the campaign aimed to encourage everyone to recognise their responsibility in preventing domestic and family violence. "One of the messages we really want to reinforce through Paint the Hilltops Purple is that domestic and family violence is not a private issue, it is a community issue, and we all have a role to play in preventing it," Ms Palmer said. Purple circles featuring questions about controlling and abusive behaviour will appear around Young, encouraging people to reflect on their own relationships and recognise concerning behaviour in others. Local businesses and schools are also being encouraged to participate, with the campaign seeking to make conversations about respect and safety part of everyday community life. Acting Inspector Lake said prevention required a collective effort. "Preventing domestic and family violence isn't something police can do alone, it's something we all have a role in," he said. "As a community, we set the standards for what is acceptable and what isn't." He said promoting respect, supporting healthy relationships and speaking up when something was wrong all contributed to creating a safer community. "Domestic and family violence affects whole communities, not just individuals or families," he said. "That's why it's important that we continue to look out for each other, support those who need help, and challenge attitudes or behaviours that excuse or minimise violence." Paint the Hilltops Purple will begin outside Westpac Bank in Young, with local services providing information and resources from 9am to 1pm. A free family afternoon will follow at Anderson Park from 3pm to 5pm, featuring activities, entertainment and opportunities to connect with local support organisations. Acting Inspector Lake said looking out for one another remained one of the strengths of rural communities. "Sometimes a simple act of kindness can change a person's life."