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E-scooter concerns prompt warning on Young streets

<p>Privately owned e-scooters remain illegal to ride on public roads and footpaths in NSW. Image Canva</p>\\n
<p>Privately owned e-scooters remain illegal to ride on public roads and footpaths in NSW. Image Canva</p>\\n

Privately owned e-scooters remain illegal to ride on public roads and footpaths in NSW. Image Canva

Sharon Smithers
September 16, 2026 • 06:00

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