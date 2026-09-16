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Dusty trails from Warren to Parliament House

<p>Dusty at St Joseph\\'s Primary School. PHOTO Stacey Barker</p>\\n
<p>Dusty at St Joseph\\'s Primary School. PHOTO Stacey Barker</p>\\n

Dusty at St Joseph's Primary School. PHOTO Stacey Barker

His 540km journey for Little Wings took him through Boorowa along the way
Dean Franklin
September 16, 2026 • 06:00

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