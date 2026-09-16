Dusty trails from Warren to Parliament House

Dusty Langby, 12, walked up to Parliament House in Canberra on Monday, 16 days and more than 540 kilometres after leaving his home in Warren, and sat down with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the federal health minister to make his case for rural children's healthcare. Dusty set out to raise $1 million for Little Wings, the charity that flies paediatricians into country towns that don't otherwise get to see one, and to ask the Prime Minister to match whatever he raised. By the time he reached Canberra, he had collected $439,245 — and donations are still coming in. The idea began in January, when his mother, Sarah, a registered nurse, came home from a hard day at work and Dusty suggested a swim in the family dam. "He said, 'If we want to make change, Mum, we're going to have to walk somewhere,'" she said. "I asked where. He said, 'The government makes the rules, so let's walk to Canberra.' I asked how much he'd want to raise. He said a million bucks." The cause is a personal one. Dusty's younger brother, Angus, struggled to interact at school until Little Wings connected the family with early intervention services through Royal Far West, after which he was named most improved in his class. The family has also waited 18 months for a paediatric cardiology appointment in Sydney, a round trip of more than 1,000 kilometres. Little Wings currently flies paediatricians into five communities, Warren, Nyngan, Gilgandra, Dubbo and, most recently, Lake Cargelligo, but the towns themselves foot the bill, at about $20,000 a year each. Dusty's $1 million target, if reached, would fund the service in 50 communities for a year. "This funding will hopefully allow these clinics, and more clinics in future, to be funded," said Little Wings clinic coordinator and registered nurse Nichole Callan, who walked with Dusty the whole way. She said families without access to a paediatrician risk being left behind, and some move away from their communities altogether to get the care their children need, taking essential workers, from nurses to teachers, with them. "Nothing compares to face-to-face care," she said. "It's the gold standard of health delivery." The walk took Dusty through towns across central-western and southern New South Wales, among them Trangie, Narromine, Parkes, Eugowra and Cowra. He reached Boorowa on Wednesday 9 September, day 11 of the 16-day journey, where he'd raised $324,004 of his target. His first stop in Boorowa was St Joseph's Primary School, where he spent time with students, some of whom later told Sarah that his age was exactly what got to them. "They related so much because he's their age," she said. "A lot of them just wanted to shake his hand and say thank you." One boy brought in $3 he'd found at home to give to Dusty. "That could possibly be the only money he has," Sarah said. "He's making people think about the bigger picture." He left Boorowa on Thursday morning, farewelled by students and staff at Boorowa Central School, before continuing on towards Yass. Along the road, the reception was much the same in every town: horns tooting, strangers pulling over to hug him, and shoutouts on social media from NRL clubs and actor Chris Hemsworth. Dusty walked with his mother, Little Wings chief executive Clare Pearson, nurses Christine Letton and Callan, and a rotating support crew of family members, including an uncle who drove down from Bowen in Queensland after Sarah put out a call for help on Snapchat. For all the attention, those around him say Dusty remained, in his mother's words, "just a bush kid" who would rather be playing football than fielding questions. Donations can still be made at givenow.com.au/dollar-for-dusty.