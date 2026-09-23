Dog days are over

The yard dog trials are coming back to the program of the Harden Community Bank Show for the first time in almost a decade. Local rural contractor Tracey Stringer recently approached the committee with ambitions for the event to return as part of this year’s show, which will be held on Saturday 14 November. The wheels are now in motion to get the event up and running, with stewards, judges and sheep already organised. Tracey and her team are taking entries for open, novice and maiden categories, with hopes that a local and youth competition could also run on the day. “It creates a bit of interest and promotion of working dogs and livestock services, and the work of local and surrounding farms and farmers,” Tracey said. Tracey doesn’t compete in dog trials herself, but her husband Caleb does, and they are regulars at trials around the area. “Hopefully we can bring it back as part of the show each year,” she added. Andrew Jones is the president of the Murrumburrah Harden Show Society and said he was excited by Tracey’s enthusiasm to come on board. “When someone approaches you willing to help you grab it with both hands, because it doesn’t happen all that often. “You know they’re going to have the best interests of the Show at heart, so we’re very luck Tracey’s jumped on board, and I think she’ll do a great job." With the big day fast approaching, Andrew is pleased to add to what will already be a busy program. “It’s about getting more entries through the gate, but also giving us another attraction. “We made the decision a couple of years ago to step away from the sideshows, as we’re trying to make it more affordable.” If you’re interested in entering or would like more information, Tracey can be contacted on 0432 568 933.