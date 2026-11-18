I first earned a first aid certificate in 1987 as a 12-year-old St John Ambulance cadet in Darwin, and held one until 2018. Last week, after eight years, I finally renewed it. I always learn something new on a course, and this time I walked away with two big takeaways. First, everyone should download the free Emergency+ app. Second, know where your nearest defibrillator is. Emergency+ App Emergency+ was developed by Australia's emergency services. It lets you call triple zero and uses your phone's GPS to show your location, which you can read to the call-taker. That matters on a rural road or in a paddock, where people often don't know exactly where they are. You still need mobile service to make the call. Know where the defibrillators are The Heart Foundation says about 32,000 Australians have a cardiac arrest outside hospital each year, but only 2 per cent have a defibrillator used on them. Every minute of delay reduces survival by about 10 per cent, yet CPR and a defibrillator within three to five minutes can lift the chance of survival to as much as 70 per cent. Anyone can use one. The device talks you through each step and only delivers a shock if one is needed. Call triple zero, start CPR and apply the defibrillator. The Boorowa Local Health Advisory Committee has distributed a flyer to every house in town listing the locations of Boorowa's defibrillators, with a QR code linking to a map. Keep it somewhere handy. Boorowa has at least 19 defibrillators. The first four are marked as available 24 hours a day. Bendigo Bank Boorowa Community Co-op IGA Boorowa Ampol Boorowa Boorowa Swimming Pool Hilltops Council, Boorowa office Boorowa Recreation, Golf and Bowling Club Boorowa Men's Shed, Ballyryan Road Fire and Rescue NSW Boorowa Fire Station 70 Court Street Boorowa Rugby Club Boorowa Ex-Services and Citizens Club Boorowa Early Education Centre Boorowa Central School St. Joseph's Primary Boorowa Hospital Medical Centre Boorowa Multi Purpose Service (hospital, open 24 hours) Boorowa Gun Club 17 Yass Street Some are inside buildings and only accessible when the venue is open. Find out which is closest to your home or workplace this week. If you know of one we've missed, please let us know.