The community is being invited to help shape the future of some of Harden-Murrumburrah's most used and loved places, with a two-week community consultation on the Roberts Park Precinct Master Plan and Murrimboola Creek starting on Friday 17 July.

Brought to the community by the Harden-Murrumburrah Regional Development Corporation (HRDC) and the Roberts Park Trust, the consultation runs until Friday 31 July.

Walk-in displays will be open at The Rugby Clubhouse at Roberts Park during Junior Rugby training on Friday night from 4.30pm-6.00pm and the Senior Rugby Home game on Saturday from 2pm until 5pm.

From Monday 20 July to Friday 31 July the displays will be at 46 Neill Street, Harden and the HRDC office at 314 Albury Street, Murrumburrah, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, anyone can drop in and have a look.

This consultation is community-led from the ground up. It grew directly out of the Harden-Murrumburrah Community Action Plan, built from the voices of more than 220 locals and over 600 ideas, which called for stronger sport, recreation and community spaces across the twin towns.

On display will be the draft Roberts Park Precinct Master Plan. Roberts Park Precinct is used by more sporting codes and groups than anywhere else in Harden-Murrumburrah or the broader Hilltops region, yet it has not had a major upgrade in a very long time. The draft plan includes a new clubhouse and changerooms, a natureplay playground, creekside seating and boardwalks, silo art viewing, a multipurpose sporting ground and paths.

Roberts Park Trust member Jack O'Connor encouraged everyone to come and look the plan over.

"Roberts Park hosts everything from junior rugby to cricket, soccer and school sport, but it's no longer fit for purpose," Jack said.

"Nothing is locked in. The draft plan is our starting point, and what happens next should be the community's call. Tell us which ideas matter most, what's missing and what you'd change."

Alongside the Master Plan sits the proposed Murrimboola Creek Landcare Project, a three-year effort to restore Moppity, Currawong and Murrimboola Creeks from the farms upstream to the heart of town. Proposals include native planting, weed control, bank repair, fencing along farm stretches and healthier habitat for birds and fish, together with storytelling signage celebrating the area's nature, sport, local history and Wiradjuri culture, told the right way and with the right permissions.

The consultation also asks how Coddington Park, the family hub beside Roberts Park, could be an even better place to gather, and how to care for the Corridor of Life, the parkland established by Harden-Murrumburrah Can Assist as a living symbol of hope carrying the promise "you will never walk alone". Any ideas for this special place will be explored together with Can Assist.

HRDC Community Engagement Manager Antonia Brown said having a say can take only a few minutes.

"After having a look at the precinct concept plans we ask you complete a survey which can be done online or fill in a paper copy which will be available to pick up at the walk in displays. If you have ideas about the plan pick up an ideas form, fill it out and pop it in the suggestion box, you don't need to add your name," Antonia said.

"Every idea is read, logged and valued, which will strengthen our case when state and federal grant funding opens. Please take the time to have a look, this is the opportunity to make your opinion count.”

"We want to hear from everyone, whether you're at Roberts Park every week or haven't visited in years, because real community backing is exactly what grant funders look for. Every response makes our projects shovel-ready when state and federal funding opens."

Locals wanting to do more than share an idea can fill in a Volunteer Expression of Interest form at the displays, with roles ranging from planting days and creek clean-ups to HRDC Task Teams and behind-the-scenes support.

The consultation is the first in a series HRDC will run with local groups over the coming months, including future plans for the Historical Society Museum, and the Rotary Community Precinct at the old Harden tennis courts.

Drop in between 20 and 31 July and have your say in forum that will make it count.

For more information contact Antonia Brown at HRDC on 0427 862 173 or admin@hrdc.org.au.