Social media
Home page>News>Community>Coast and Country keeps ...
Community

Coast and Country keeps Boorowa seniors playing, fed and connected

<p>Coast and Country Games at the Recreation Club. PHOTOS: Dean Franklin</p>\\n
<p>Coast and Country Games at the Recreation Club. PHOTOS: Dean Franklin</p>\\n

Coast and Country Games at the Recreation Club. PHOTOS: Dean Franklin

Fortnightly games, meals and transport keep seniors independent
Dean Franklin
September 30, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES