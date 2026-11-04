Cars on the Green grows in eighth year

Boorowa Recreation Club’s Cars on the Green Car Show & Shine attracted two more cars than last year when it returned to the golf course on Saturday 31 October. Organiser Sharon Webster said the event, now in its eighth year, took about three days to set up. “It’s something that’s in place,” she said. The line-up covered everything from a 1933 Chev to a 1955 Stingray, along with Nismos, newer Commodores and a large collection of Australian muscle cars. Ms Webster said the event was fast becoming part of the regional car show circuit, with an increasing number of people hearing about it each year. Entry was $10 per car across 16 categories. Gates opened at 8am, cars were to be parked by 9:30am and judging began at 10am. This year the show was moved to a Saturday, which Ms Webster said suited the main street. “People love the relaxed atmosphere here,” she said. “It’s a nice drive out to Boorowa. They love cruising around the shops.” She said the golf course was the perfect spot for the show, and the club’s golfers, who normally play on Sundays, were happy to support an event that benefits the Recreation Club. Ms Webster thanked the Boorowa Car Club, which helped park the vehicles, and the Boorowa bowlers, who ran the barbecue. “Without these guys helping park and do this part of it, it would be a nightmare,” she said. Apart from some wind, the weather was ideal. “The weather gods love us,” Ms Webster said.