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Cars on the Green grows in eighth year

<p>The event was well-attended again this year. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n
<p>The event was well-attended again this year. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n

The event was well-attended again this year. PHOTO: Dean Franklin

Muscle cars and classics filled the green in Boorowa last Saturday
Dean Franklin
November 4, 2026 • 03:00

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