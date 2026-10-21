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Can Hilltops meet the challenges of an ageing population?

<p>RDASNA chief executive officer Olivia West. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>RDASNA chief executive officer Olivia West. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

RDASNA chief executive officer Olivia West. PHOTO: Supplied

Survey shows lack of confidence in aged care services
Sharon Smithers
October 21, 2026 • 01:00

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