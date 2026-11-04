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Boorowa's platypus mural finally comes to life

<p>Members of the Boorowa Silo Art Committee join artist Blake Pollard (back) to celebrate the completion of the long-awaited platypus mural beneath Jubilee Bridge. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Members of the Boorowa Silo Art Committee join artist Blake Pollard (back) to celebrate the completion of the long-awaited platypus mural beneath Jubilee Bridge. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Members of the Boorowa Silo Art Committee join artist Blake Pollard (back) to celebrate the completion of the long-awaited platypus mural beneath Jubilee Bridge. PHOTO: Supplied

Boorowa’s platypus mural brings local wildlife to life.
Sharon Smithers
November 4, 2026 • 03:00
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 04:02

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