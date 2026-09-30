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Boorowa Rotary commit $4600 to Carinya Court

<p>Carinya Court chair Garry Southwell acknowledges the generous funding from Lyn Diskon. Also present are incoming secretary Anne Johnson and Maria Stanton. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Carinya Court chair Garry Southwell acknowledges the generous funding from Lyn Diskon. Also present are incoming secretary Anne Johnson and Maria Stanton. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Carinya Court chair Garry Southwell acknowledges the generous funding from Lyn Diskon. Also present are incoming secretary Anne Johnson and Maria Stanton. PHOTO: Supplied

Generous donation comes in from Op Shop volunteers
By LILLIAN SOUTHWELL
September 30, 2026 • 06:00
Updated, September 30, 2026 • 11:05

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