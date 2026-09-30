Boorowa Rotary commit $4600 to Carinya Court

Lyn Diskon and Maria Stanton were welcome guests representing the Rotary Op Shop at our last meeting, where they presented us with funds raised by those who volunteer at the Op Shop and generously nominated Carinya Court to receive their $4600 of funding. We really appreciated this contribution and thank all the volunteers who give their time to this local enterprise. Carinya Court’s AGM saw a few changes to the committee. Garry Southwell returns as chair, Anne Johnson has taken on the secretary position and Natalie Prosper is now our treasurer. Debbie McNeil has taken up the challenge as manager. Robert Styles continues as our gardener and Philip Riles as our maintenance man. Thank you to all for your commitment to this wonderful local facility. A special very special thank you to Trish Riles and Kerrie Noakes for their tireless work as manager and treasurer over the years. As the new units progress we see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. It has been a long process with planning beginning in 2022. There will eventually be a grand opening to give everyone the chance to see the results of their ongoing support and what a community pulling together can achieve. It has been an honour to be part of such a committed group and I look forward to continuing my association as a member of the committee.