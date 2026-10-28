Boorowa junior touch season kicks off with more than 30 players

With more than 30 children turning up for the first junior touch round of the season in Boorowa, each team was able to play three games. Junior touch is held on Thursdays from 5pm to 6pm at the Boorowa Recreation Ground. Organiser Andrew Corcoran said he was hoping to attract about 20 more players, and more would be welcome, before splitting the children into their teams for the season. “We’re hoping to get a few more involved and then put the kids in their actual teams,” he said. Another mixed round may be held next Thursday to give more newcomers a chance to join. High school students are refereeing the games, which Corcoran said was a real advantage because most of them also play in the adult competition. At the end of the session, Corcoran told the children to bring a friend along next Thursday. “Hopefully they’ll go home and tell their friends at school, and we’ll get another 20 next week,” he said. With playing singlets ordered and all the children keen to have a go, it is shaping up to be a good season of junior touch footy in Boorowa. Boorowa Junior Touch CompetitionBrendan Shean Boorowa Junior Touch CompetitionBrendan Shean