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Boorowa junior touch season kicks off with more than 30 players

<p>Players in action. PHOTO: Brendan Shean</p>\\n
<p>Players in action. PHOTO: Brendan Shean</p>\\n

Players in action. PHOTO: Brendan Shean

More kids encouraged to come along to Thursday night toch
Dean Franklin
October 28, 2026 • 01:00

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