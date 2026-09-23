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Boorowa farmer injured as bull fight turns on him

<p>Roger has recovered well from the incident, but he and Amelia want others to know the dangers. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Roger has recovered well from the incident, but he and Amelia want others to know the dangers. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Roger has recovered well from the incident, but he and Amelia want others to know the dangers. PHOTO: Supplied

Couple share bull attack ordeal to warn others in farming community
Dean Franklin
September 23, 2026 • 06:00

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