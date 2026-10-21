Big crowd expected for Harden Picnics

The Harden & District Picnic Races are a mere two days away, with the event to be run and won on Saturday October 24. The program features six races, with the most prestigious being the Harden Picnic cup. Race Club president Nathan Schofield said things are shaping up favourably for race day. “Looks like we’re going to get good weather, and the track’s rated a good three at the moment, and should firm up more if there’s no rain,” Nathan said. “We’ve had 50 nominations as of Monday, and we’ll know the fields closer to the day. “It’s a family-friendly day, plenty of Christmas parties planned and social gatherings, so it should be a cracker. “A lot of ex-locals come back, we’ve got Scotty Spackman bringing some of his horses down, he’s following the picnic circuit around at the moment.” Fashions on the field is expected to be hotly contested, with a prize pool of $3200 on offer across seven categories for the sharpest dressers in attendance. Once the winner has been declared on the last race of the day attendees will take to the track in the Bobbara Sprint, with $300 on offer for fastest man and woman past the post. With harvest close on the horizon for many in the local agricultural sector, the meet is well timed as a country social outing. Tickets are available online or at the gate, with entry charged at $25 for adults and free for under 18s, with VIP after party tickets valued at $50. To purchase, visit www.ticketebo.com.au/harden-picnic-races/harden-picnic-races-and-vip-after-party-2026 or the Harden & District Picnic Race Club Facebook page.