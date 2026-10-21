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Big crowd expected for Harden Picnics

<p>Last year\\'s Harden Picnic Races were well attended. PHOTO: Alexandra Stares Photography</p>\\n
<p>Last year\\'s Harden Picnic Races were well attended. PHOTO: Alexandra Stares Photography</p>\\n

Last year's Harden Picnic Races were well attended. PHOTO: Alexandra Stares Photography

Race day will kick off at 12pm on Saturday
Russ Haylock
October 21, 2026 • 01:00

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