BEE Centre Honoured

The Boorowa Early Education Centre has returned from the NSW Excellence in Early Childhood Education Awards with a win, after being named a finalist in four categories at the state's largest awards night for the sector. The centre was a finalist in the Large Regional Service, Employer Excellence and Wellbeing Excellence categories, before taking out the Outcomes for Children - Preschool award, one of the night's most contested categories with 16 finalists. The centre's nomination focused on the range of experiences on offer for children, including community outings, gardening and building projects, and preparation for school. Two staff members were also recognised individually. Margot Gregory was a finalist in the Degree in Early Childhood category, and Dannica King was a finalist in the Service Support Person category. Fourteen Boorowa staff, about 50 per cent of the team, joined the crowd of 750 attendees at the awards, which were held at the Fullerton Hotel in Darling Harbour. It is the second year the centre has entered the awards, after winning the Team Excellence award at last year's event. This year's field was more competitive again, with nominations up about 49 per cent on last year. Individual nominations were a first for the centre this year. Boorowa Early Education Centre director Shauny Murray emailed staff asking them to nominate a colleague for the Degree in Early Childhood category, with Margot receiving the majority of votes. "To be recognised or to be acknowledged by your peers, that's the win, not winning on Saturday night was neither here nor there, but to be acknowledged by these fabulous people," Ms Gregory said. Ms Gregory was also recognised for 39 years of service in early childhood education and care. "I've been very fortunate that everywhere I have worked, I have had fabulous people around me, and I've enjoyed every job I've had," she said. "Coming to a centre where you are supported, you are valued, and it's just a joy." Dannica King's nomination for Service Support Person recognised her work supporting the service beyond direct contact with children, including administration and completing her Certificate III and Diploma qualifications, which were not required for her role. "I pride myself in my work and I want to come every day because my team is amazing, and that makes my job very easy," Ms King said.