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Bango Wind Farm funding now available

<p>Applications close on Tuesday 17 November. PHOTO: Squadron Energy</p>\\n
<p>Applications close on Tuesday 17 November. PHOTO: Squadron Energy</p>\\n

Applications close on Tuesday 17 November. PHOTO: Squadron Energy

Eligible organisations with projects located within a 20km radius of the wind farm are invited to apply for grants from the fund.
October 28, 2026 • 05:00

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