Bango Wind Farm funding now available

Community groups are invited to apply for support through the Bango Wind Farm Community Enhancement Fund, which opened on Tuesday 20 October. Bango Wind Farm is situated 14 kilometres south of Boorowa and 30 kilometres north of Yass, and is the third-largest operational wind farm in New South Wales. The 244MW wind farm produces enough electricity to power 144,000 homes, preventing 543,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The fund will contribute $80,862 this year and is designed to share the financial benefits of the wind farm with not-for-profit community groups and organisations, associations, and clubs that make a positive difference and lasting contribution to communities near the Bango Wind Farm. The Bango Community Enhancement Fund Committee has been appointed and is tasked with reviewing all applications and determining the most effective allocation of funds. Applications close at 5:00 pm on Tuesday 17 November. To apply, you can download an application form and guidelines from the Hilltops Council website at\u202Fwww.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/bango-wind-farm/ The recipients and projects for the 2025 Bango Wind Farm Community Enhancement Fund were; Boorowa Central School – Touch Football & NRL Boorowa Hostel – Cool Room Boorowa Rugby Club – First Aid and Security Boorowa Rovers – Digital Score Board Boorowa Touch and Netball Carnival – Amenities & First Aid Carinya Court – Building Works Early Education Centre – Shade Cloth Hilltops Events – Boorowa Woolfest 2026 P&C Boorowa Central School – Fridge Freezer Quick Shear – Singlets St Vincent de Paul – Freezer and Hardship Relief Funding