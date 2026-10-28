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Alpine Classic rally rolls through Boorowa

Alpine Classic marshals Ann Heanery, Lauren Walker and Lui MacLennan.
Alpine Classic marshals Ann Heanery, Lauren Walker and Lui MacLennan.
Alpine Classic marshals Ann Heanery, Lauren Walker and Lui MacLennan.
Classic cars navigate back roads from Goulburn to Cowra via Boorowa
Dean Franklin
October 28, 2026 • 05:00

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