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Aged care: Caring for the carer before breaking point

Southern Cross Care Young team members Trish Nolan, Care Service Employee / Allied Health Assistant; Wendy Callaghan, Leisure and Lifestyle Coordinator; Lucie Flynn, Residential Manager; Jo Simms, Care Service Employee; Lorraine Webster, Care Service Employee; and Joe Delfino, Registered Nurse.

Respite is not only for emergencies. Even a few hours of support can make a difference