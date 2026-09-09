Restoration of the Harden Administration Building and Chambers is moving closer, with Hilltops Council confirming two suitable tenders have been received for the works. Council says the storm damage to the building was considerably more extensive than first assessed, contributing to the length of time needed to progress the restoration and refurbishment. The request for tender closed on 13 May, with two submissions received from contractors Council says have the experience and expertise required to complete the project. Because a significant portion of the restoration work is covered by an insurance claim, both tenders have now been provided to Council’s insurer. The submissions are being reviewed by a quantity surveyor to assess and substantiate the costings before Council proceeds. At Council’s August ordinary meeting, Acting General Manager Sarah Karaitiana said the difference between the original damage estimate and the cost of the proposed remediation had required further negotiations with the insurer. She said Council remained committed to restoring the building. “We are committed to having those works done. We’ve always said that, that hasn’t changed,” Ms Karaitiana said in Council’s post-meeting update. “Yes, there has been hold-ups. It’s not Council’s end that’s been holding up the process.” Council has since confirmed a report will be presented to the September Ordinary Council Meeting, where councillors are expected to consider and determine the successful tender. The temporary Council office at the Trinity Centre will continue operating while the Harden Administration Building remains unavailable. Council said the quantity surveyor’s review was intended to ensure the proposed works represented value for money while providing appropriate, high-quality repairs. Further updates are expected once the tender has been determined.