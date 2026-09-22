300,000 empties recycled for Can Assist

Steve Pinney has passed another milestone with his Cans for Can Assist project, with the tally now reading over $30,000 raised for the Harden-Murrumburrah branch. Since 2023 Steve has been the head of a team of helpers raising funds for the organisation, 10 cents at a time, for a personal and community cause. “I had a cancer scare a few years ago, I had to get my prostate out,” Steve said. “I’m 76 years of age and retired, I don’t play bowls or golf or anything, so it keeps me busy. Over the course of the fundraiser more bins have been obtained and can be found around town at the local rugby league and union grounds, as well as the racecourse and the showground. He jokes that one of the positives is finding the odd full bottle or can, and that he’s enjoyed the community support that remains behind him. Maxine Davis is the vice president of Can Assist’s Harden-Murrumburrah branch, and praised his commitment to contributing to the organisation. “This is no mean feat, and every cent raised goes to Harden branch,” Maxine said. “If you are having a function of any kind, please call him to provide a dedicated bin for your cans and bottles.” Steve said he has no intention of stopping and can be contacted on 0422 284 962.