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300,000 empties recycled for Can Assist

<p>Steve Pinney and his crew have passed $30,000 by recycling cans and bottles. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n
<p>Steve Pinney and his crew have passed $30,000 by recycling cans and bottles. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n

Steve Pinney and his crew have passed $30,000 by recycling cans and bottles. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

Can Assist thank Steve for his fundraising efforts
Russ Haylock
September 22, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 23, 2026 • 04:35

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