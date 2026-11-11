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2000km journey brings charity rider to Harden

<p>Angus Norman is more than halfway to the Gold Coast and his fundraising target. PHOTO: Melissa Pinney</p>\\n
<p>Angus Norman is more than halfway to the Gold Coast and his fundraising target. PHOTO: Melissa Pinney</p>\\n

Angus Norman is more than halfway to the Gold Coast and his fundraising target. PHOTO: Melissa Pinney

Angus has raised almost $15,000 at the time of writing as he heads for the National Social Work Congress on the Gold Coast at the end of next week.
Russ Haylock
November 11, 2026 • 01:00

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