A dedicated team of volunteers from Frontier Services returned to Harden-Murrumburrah this month, continuing important recovery and renewal work at the Harden-Murrumburrah Historical Society Museum as part of Phase 2 of a long-term project.

The volunteers have been working alongside local community members to preserve and protect the museum’s collection following significant impacts from the 2022 floods and the 2025 natural disaster. The project is being led by Sharon Spackman from Frontier Services and Historical Society President Robyn Atherton.

The work focuses on clearing, cleaning, cataloguing and relocating artefacts to ensure they are protected from future damage, particularly in areas of the museum that have experienced repeated flooding.

Supporting the project is Sam Leah, Regional Museums Officer from the Museum of the Riverina, who in both Phase 1 and Phase 2 was worked on-site with volunteers. Her expertise helps guide best-practice approaches to conservation and collection management.

For visiting volunteers, the experience has been shaped by the strong sense of community they encountered from the moment they arrived.

“We felt welcome straight away,” said volunteer, Linda.

“From the first day, people have been stopping to chat and thank us. It really feels like a community that values what’s happening here.”

The return of volunteers who were part of Phase 1 has also added momentum to the project.

“It’s fantastic to be back and continue what we started,” volunteer Christine said.

“You can see how far things have come already, and it’s exciting to be part of the next step.”

The current work is not only delivering immediate outcomes but is also helping inform the museum’s future direction. The project follows a recent visit from Margot Jolly, who has been engaged to develop a Strategic Plan for the museum through a grant from Museums & Galleries of NSW.

With extensive experience supporting regional museums, Margot’s work will provide a clear roadmap for the museum’s long-term sustainability, including improved collection care, enhanced visitor experiences and stronger community engagement.

Sam Leah said the combination of hands-on volunteer work and strategic planning was critical.

“This kind of work is essential,” he said.

“It ensures collections are preserved properly, but it also builds the foundation for a museum that can grow, attract visitors and continue telling the stories of the community.”

The project also aligns strongly with the broader vision for Harden-Murrumburrah as outlined in the Harden-Murrumburrah Community Action Plan 2026-2028, developed by the Harden-Murrumburrah Regional Development Corporation (HRDC) with the local community.

HRDC Chief Executive Officer Melissa Pinney said the initiative reflects the community’s shared commitment to preserving local heritage while building future opportunities.

“This project is a great example of our Community Action Plan in action,” Ms Pinney said.

“It brings together volunteers, local leadership and external expertise to strengthen one of our key cultural assets. Preserving our heritage and activating community spaces are central to our vision of a welcoming, connected and thriving community.”

The project has also been supported by local organisations, including the Harden Country Club, which has assisted with accommodation for volunteers travelling from across Australia.

As Phase 2 progresses, the impact is already evident - not only in the improved care of the museum’s collection, but in the growing confidence about its future.

For the Harden-Murrumburrah community, the project represents more than restoration. It is a powerful demonstration of what can be achieved when community, volunteers and vision come together.