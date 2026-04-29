ANZAC Day in Harden-Murrumburrah was marked with dignity, reflection and strong community spirit, as locals and visitors gathered across three commemorative services to honour the service and sacrifice of Australia’s military personnel. The twin towns once again demonstrated that remembrance remains deeply woven into community life.

The day began before sunrise at Newson Park, where the Dawn Service drew a respectful crowd in the stillness of the early morning. As first light broke across the district, veterans, families, residents and visitors stood together in silence, reflecting on the courage of those who served and those who never returned. The Dawn Service remains one of the most powerful traditions of ANZAC Day, symbolising the hour of the Gallipoli landing in 1915.

Later in the morning, the community gathered again for the Main Service, following the traditional march from Neill Street to Newson Park. The march, featuring veterans, descendants, school students and emergency services representatives, was warmly supported by onlookers lining the street. The procession served as a visible reminder that the legacy of service continues through new generations who value and protect the freedoms won by others.

This year’s Main Service also included a moving new element that was warmly received by all in attendance. Students from Trinity Catholic Primary School performed Remember Me, adding a heartfelt musical tribute to the ceremony. Students from Murrumburrah Public School, Murrumburrah High School and Hennessy Catholic College were also invited to bring a name, face or story to life for the community by sharing personal stories of service.

These powerful readings reminded the crowd that the ANZAC spirit is not just part of our history - it lives on through each generation who chooses to remember. By placing young voices at the centre of the service, the ceremony created a meaningful link between past sacrifice and future stewardship of remembrance.

The commemorations concluded with a third service at the Light Horse Memorial in Murrumburrah. The memorial holds special significance for Harden-Murrumburrah, recognising the district’s proud connection to the 1st Australian Horse. The site provided a fitting setting to honour the bravery, endurance and mateship for which the Light Horse became renowned.