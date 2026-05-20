A small Boorowa committee is hoping to bring colour, wildlife and community pride to the town’s popular river walk through a proposed public mural project now approved to proceed after years of planning.

The group of five volunteers has been working towards the idea since 2019, exploring different options for this public art within Boorowa.

While earlier hopes for a silo mural were unable to proceed, the committee has now received approval from both Council and the Department of Roads for a mural to be painted beneath the Young bridge along the river walk.

The mural design is planned to feature a platypus emerging from the water, alongside native wildlife including a lizard and a brightly coloured parrot in the background. An educational sign is also proposed as part of the project to help visitors learn more about platypus habitat, biology, conservation challenges and cultural significance.

Artist’s impression of the proposed mural beneath the Boorowa bridge.

Committee member Patty Boulding said the project was about creating something meaningful and visually appealing for both locals and visitors to enjoy.

“This matters to me because I was born and bred in Boorowa,” she said.

“I love Boorowa and just want to make it more attractive and interesting for locals and visitors to enjoy.”

The river walk is regarded as one of Boorowa’s most-loved recreational areas and is regularly used by both residents and tourists.

After several unsuccessful grant applications, the committee is now turning to the community in the hope of securing sponsorship and donations to help make the project a reality.

The group is encouraging local businesses, organisations and community members to get behind the initiative and help bring the mural to life.

Anyone interested in supporting the project can contact Patty Boulding on 0429 353 886 or at pattyboulding@bigpond.com