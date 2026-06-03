More than $11,000 was raised for local cancer support through this year's Can Assist Harden Debutante Ball, with strong community support helping ensure local families facing cancer can access treatment and care.

More than 150 people attended the event, which featured eight debutantes, including six from Harden, one from Binalong and an exchange student from Denmark. All eight debutantes are Year 11 students at Murrumburrah High School.

The annual Debutante Ball is one of Can Assist Harden's major fundraising events and supports residents from Harden, Jugiong and Wombat who are undergoing cancer treatment.

One of the organisers, Alison Manwaring said the funds raised would make a real difference to local people.

"Funds raised ensure that people within our community have access to cancer treatment and care," she said.

"By providing accommodation, financial assistance and practical support, we ensure that the same opportunities and treatment choices are afforded to our residents as those who live in city centres."

"Every dollar raised stays local to assist."

A highlight of the evening was the community raffle, which featured more than $5,500 worth of prizes donated by businesses across Harden, Jugiong, Young and Cootamundra.

Major prizes included a signed Sydney Swans jersey and eight Sydney Swans home game tickets, an iPhone 17, gift vouchers, hampers, homewares and beauty packages.

Ms Manwaring said the raffle continued to grow each year thanks to the generosity of local businesses and supporters.

"I organise the raffle each year and it has got bigger every year thanks to the amazing generosity of so many local businesses," she said.

Special guests June Howe and Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke attended the evening, with Ms Cooke delivering a message of encouragement and inspiration to the debutantes and their partners.

Entertainment was provided by local DJ Liv Doolan, while dance instructor Tegan Woods was recognised for her decade-long contribution to the event.

"This year was Tegan's 10th year as dance instructor and we couldn't do it without her wonderful help," Ms Manwaring said.

The event was organised by Alison Manwaring, Michelle Howe, Ann Sharman, Sue Smith and Chris Woods, who are now in their fifth year coordinating the Debutante Ball.

Ms Manwaring said the success of the event reflected the generosity and community spirit of the local district.

She thanked the many businesses, volunteers, sponsors and community members whose support helped make the fundraiser another outstanding success.