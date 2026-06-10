A community campaign to restore the Boorowa Showground Grandstand is underway after the Boorowa Show Society lodged a funding application and called a public meeting to discuss the future of the historic structure.

The grandstand has been closed to the public since May 2024 after safety concerns led to its closure, leaving one of the showground's most recognisable landmarks sitting unused.

Boorowa Show Society Secretary Narelle Nixon said the society decided to act after recognising an opportunity to apply for funding through the Community Building Partnership program.

"The Show Society applied because we knew the opportunity would slip by," Ms Nixon said.

"We had to do something to get the process started."

An Expression of Interest seeking $100,000 has been submitted, with the outcome expected shortly. Ms Nixon said the Show Society was able to lodge the application because it meets the eligibility requirements as an incorporated not-for-profit organisation.

The June 3 public meeting attracted strong community interest and resulted in the formation of a nine-member committee to guide the project.

The meeting adopted a clear mission: to renovate or rebuild the grandstand so it better serves users of the showground while preserving its heritage value and ensuring it meets modern safety and event requirements.

Ms Nixon said one of the first tasks had been to establish the history and ownership of the building, as there had been considerable confusion within the community.

Research undertaken ahead of the meeting confirmed Hilltops Council owns the showground and grandstand, while historical records suggest the building has been part of Boorowa's agricultural and sporting history for generations.

Information presented at the meeting indicated the structure currently standing at the showground may have been relocated from Boorowa's original showground site near the hospital to the current Ballyryan Road site during the 1920s. References to a racecourse grandstand are believed to relate to a different structure located at the former racecourse prior to racing activities moving to the showground.

The grandstand is listed as a local heritage item under the Hilltops Local Environmental Plan and is recognised for its historical and aesthetic significance. Heritage records describe it as a landmark feature of the Boorowa Showground with associations to agricultural shows and horse racing stretching back more than a century. The same assessment notes it is the only surviving structure of its kind identified within the former Boorowa local government area.

Research presented to the meeting drew on a range of sources, including digital newspaper archives available through the National Library of Australia's Trove database, Helen Lloyd's local history publication, Boorowa Over 160 Years of White Settlement, and historical material contained within Boorowa Show Society records.

Discussion at the meeting centred on preserving the character of the grandstand while ensuring it remains practical and fit for purpose into the future.

"We've elected to rebuild it in the style that it has been, almost identically if we can do it," Ms Nixon said.

A motion carried unanimously by those present supported rebuilding the grandstand in a manner sympathetic to its history, incorporating original design features where possible while using modern materials to ensure longevity and functionality.

Ms Nixon said attendees were conscious of the building's role within the community and the importance of preserving its character.

"The show uses it three days a year. The race club uses it once a year. It is more a statement of preserving history."

The meeting also heard passionate contributions from community members concerned about the loss of historic buildings over time and the need to protect significant local landmarks. Community member Patty Boulding spoke about the demolition of a number of historically significant local buildings over the years and the importance of ensuring the grandstand did not suffer a similar fate.

The newly formed committee includes representatives from across the community and will now investigate design options, stakeholder requirements and additional funding opportunities. Potential funding sources discussed at the meeting included community contributions, grants, sponsorship and support from local organisations.

The future of the grandstand will ultimately depend on funding, Council and community support, but the public meeting marked an important step forward.

With a committee formed and a grant application lodged, the focus has shifted from discussing the grandstand's decline to exploring how it can be restored and preserved for the future.