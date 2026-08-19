The Rotary Club of Boorowa are welcoming members of the community to come see what being a Rotarian is all about with their new Blue/Gold members” membership program.

The program invites community minded people who are willing to assist Rotarians with some of their activities for 12 months as Blue Gold members, to come and give Rotary a try.

Blue Gold members are associate members of the Rotary Club of Boorowa until becoming full members at the end of one year, if they so choose.

As a Blue Gold member, people will be able to attend meetings, participate in discussions, suggest projects, offer opinions and participate in all activities of Boorowa Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club of Boorowa's Sina Banks said they have created this new initiative to encourage people to join Rotary or other service clubs and give a try before committing fully.

During their time as associate members of Rotary people will have voting rights on any decisions by the club but are not eligible to be a director until they become a full member of the Rotary Club of Boorowa.