Despite cold and windy conditions, locals still turned out in strong numbers for the Mother’s Day Mingle held in the Boorowa CBD on the Thursday before Mother’s Day.

A large number of stalls lined the main street throughout the afternoon, with many community members rugged up and braving the weather to support local businesses, stalls and activities.

One of the highlights of the event was the children’s craft table, where kids decorated terracotta pots and selected a plant to take home as a Mother’s Day gift. Organisers thanked Bunnings Warehouse Young for generously supplying the materials and plants for the activity.

Live music from local performer Joe Duffy and band added to the atmosphere, helping create a relaxed and enjoyable vibe across the afternoon.

Raffles were also drawn during the event, with five lucky winners taking home prizes. Funds raised through the raffles will go towards supporting future community events.

The Boorowa Business Chamber thanked the generous support of local businesses and organisations including Flemings Boorowa, Ray White Boorowa, Elders Boorowa, Local Homes and Acreage, Big W Young, Jeff Skillen Firewood, Boorowa Genealogy Service and Birds, Bees and Me.

Organisers also thanked volunteers, helpers and everyone who attended despite the chilly weather.

Planning is already underway for the Christmas Jingle Mingle, with a date expected to be announced in coming weeks.