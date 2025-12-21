There is usually a sense of hopeful anticipation at this time of year as we reflect on another busy year whizzing by and look forward to achieving our hopes and dreams in the New Year.

But, with the recent Bondi terrorist attack, Australians are coming into the festive season with heavy hearts.

It is often difficult to step back during what is always a busy time, but it is important to wind down and take some time to recharge. It is imperative that we come together against hate because the things which unite us are far greater than those which divide us.

We must remember and thank our Veterans, who have served Australia faithfully and have given us this opportunity to celebrate Christmas in peace.

Please take care if travelling on our regional roads over the holidays and, if you plan on using our beautiful waterways, please remember to be sun smart and water wise.

I would like to take the opportunity to thank those who give their time to support and serve others, often having to work instead of spending time with loved ones – our volunteers, health care workers, emergency service and Defence Force personnel, childcare, aged care and disability workers. I express my gratitude to those kind and compassionate people who spend time with the homeless and less fortunate. Thank you for your community-mindedness and your selfless dedication to your communities.

Thank you to our farmers, who have been busy harvesting to ensure we have the best produce on our tables, not just on Christmas, but three times a day every day.

Please be aware that this time of the year is difficult for many in our community. It is important for us all to display compassion, understanding and, most of all, patience. We can never fully understand what another person is going through.

If you’re still on the lookout for that perfect gift for loved ones, I urge and encourage you to think local, shop local and buy Australian-made whenever you can.

It is always important to remember the reason for the season – the birth of Jesus Christ. It is about spending time with family and friends – winding back and focusing on the things which really matter – extending kindness and gratitude to those you care about the most.

Catherine, my family, my staff and I wish everyone a happy, restful Christmas period and a productive and safe 2026.

Michael McCormack MP Federal Member for Riverina