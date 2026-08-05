Census Night is Tuesday, 11 August and if you need a little extra help completing your Census, assistance will be available right here in Boorowa.

Boorowa Census Information Help Desk will be hosted on Thursday, 13 August 2026 from 10am to 1pm at The Bakery Boorowa

Whether you have questions about your Census form, need help completing it online or simply aren't sure where to start, friendly staff will be available to assist.

Census comes around every five years, taking place on 11 August and is compulsory.

Everyone in Australia on Census night must be included on a Census form, including visitors and visa holders.

The ABS is taking a digital-first approach for the 2026 Census, which will see most households receive a letter with instructions to complete the Census online.

This will include a Census number and temporary password.

Paper forms will also be provided to everyone who wants one.

In areas where the ABS expect a strong preference or need to use a paper form, officers will deliver them directly to households, the ABS said.

Some of the reasons why areas will be selected to receive paper forms directly, the ABS lists on its website, include: quality of the postal service, regional and remote locations, past Census completion behaviours and demographics.

There are 66 questions in total on the 2026 Census form which are categorised into nine topics. These include address, people in the household, personal details, cultural background, personal characteristics and education, income and work, details of people who are away, dwellings and housing, and National Archives.