It's not long now until Census night and the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) is reminding regional and rural communities that applications for Census jobs are still open.

Census comes around every five years, taking place on 11 August and is compulsory.

Everyone in Australia on Census night must be included on a Census form, including visitors and visa holders.

The ABS is taking a digital-first approach for the 2026 Census, which will see most households receive a letter with instructions to complete the Census online.

This will include a Census number and temporary password.

Paper forms will also be provided to everyone who wants one.

In areas where the ABS expect a strong preference or need to use a paper form, officers will deliver them directly to households, the ABS said.

Some of the reasons why areas will be selected to receive paper forms directly, the ABS lists on its website, include: quality of the postal service, regional and remote locations, past Census completion behaviours and demographics.

There are 66 questions in total on the 2026 Census form which are categorised into nine topics. These include address, people in the household, personal details, cultural background, personal characteristics and education, income and work, details of people who are away, dwellings and housing, and National Archives.

With more than 16,000 field officers needed to support the 2026 Census on 11 August, Census national spokesperson Emily Walter said local people were crucial to the event’s success.

“We need people from across the country to join the Census team to ensure everyone in Australia on Census night is counted,” she said.

“We are focused on hiring local people wherever possible, so they can provide local knowledge and support to their community.”

Field officers are a key part of the Census team, providing an opportunity for people across Australia to play a role in making sure their local community is counted in this year’s Census.

They will answer the public’s questions about the Census, deliver Census letters and forms, and follow up with households who have not responded.

They will also support people who require additional assistance to complete their Census.

“We’re looking for people with a can-do attitude and an ability to communicate sensitively and respectfully,” Ms Walter said.

Visit census.abs.gov.au/jobs for more information and to apply.