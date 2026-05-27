For 25 years, Community Bank Boorowa has quietly become part of the fabric of the Boorowa community — supporting local projects, backing local organisations, and helping young people pursue opportunities that may otherwise have been out of reach.

This month, the branch officially celebrated its 25th anniversary, marking the milestone not just with reflection, but with another investment into the future of the region.

As part of the celebrations, the bank awarded nine student scholarships worth a combined $45,000 — more than double its usual annual scholarship contribution — to support young people from Boorowa and the surrounding area in pursuing further education and career goals.

The anniversary also shines a light on the broader impact the community-owned branch has had over the past quarter century, with nearly $4 million returned to local communities through grants, sponsorships and scholarships.

Chair Belinda Reid said the milestone reflects the power of a community supporting itself.

“For 25 years, our branch has provided fantastic banking services, while at the same time given back to our community and the local people who are part of it,” she said.

“Reaching nearly $4 million returned to the community is something we’re incredibly proud of but more importantly, it represents real outcomes. It’s stronger organisations, supported families and opportunities to prosper for our young people.”

Branch Manager Darren Manton said this year’s expanded scholarship program was a meaningful way to celebrate the occasion.

“These young people represent the future of our community and we’re proud to play a part in their journey,” he said.

He also highlighted the unique community banking model, where profits generated locally are reinvested back into local initiatives and opportunities.

Garrett Robinson, President of the Boorowa Business Chamber, said the bank had played an important role in supporting the wider community over many years.

“Community Bank Boorowa has been a big part of supporting our town over the past 25 years. Through sponsorships, scholarships and ongoing community contributions, the bank has helped local organisations, events and community groups continue to grow and thrive,” he said.

“Their commitment to giving back locally has made a real difference across Boorowa and the wider region.”

Since opening its doors in 2001, the branch has operated with a strong community-first focus — supporting sporting groups, schools, events, charities and local projects across the region.

The bank also acknowledged the many directors, staff, volunteers and customers who have helped shape the organisation over the past 25 years.

“This milestone truly belongs to the entire community,” Ms Reid said.

As the branch looks ahead to the future, its focus remains on continuing to grow opportunities locally and support initiatives that help the wider region thrive.